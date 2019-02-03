Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Solid outing in win

Batum collected 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 31 minutes Saturday against Chicago.

Batum caught fire from beyond the arc, knocking down four shots from deep for the second time in his last five games. The 6-8 forward has been playing at a slightly higher level than usual of late, averaging 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 blocks over that five-game stretch. Batum's contributions proved useful in a 125-118 victory over a young Bulls team, and the Hornets will hope to get similar performances out of him moving forward.