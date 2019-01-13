Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Solid production Saturday

Batum ended with 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 loss to the Kings.

Batum had one of his better games of the season Saturday, contributing across the board in the seven-point loss. This season has been far from exceptional for the veteran who had been hyped during the preseason with his move back to his more natural position. He is averaging just 8.9 points per game, hitting just 3.3 field goals. The Hornets would love to have some more offense from Batum but at this stage, it appears as though his high-volume scoring days are behind him.