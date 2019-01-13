Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Solid production Saturday
Batum ended with 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 loss to the Kings.
Batum had one of his better games of the season Saturday, contributing across the board in the seven-point loss. This season has been far from exceptional for the veteran who had been hyped during the preseason with his move back to his more natural position. He is averaging just 8.9 points per game, hitting just 3.3 field goals. The Hornets would love to have some more offense from Batum but at this stage, it appears as though his high-volume scoring days are behind him.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Thrives from charity stripe in loss•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Fills out stat sheet in win•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Season-best scoring in OT loss•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Team-high 36 minutes in loss•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: All-around effort in victory•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Posts season-high 20 points Tuesday•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...