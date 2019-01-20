Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Surprisingly efficient vs. Suns
Batum tallied 15 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and a steal across 32 minutes Saturday against Phoenix.
Batum had been held to just seven points in each of his previous two contests, but he shot an impressive 66.7 percent from both the field and from beyond the arc in a 135-115 victory. Despite Saturday's strong final line, the 30-year-old forward is averaging 9.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 45 contests this season, making him a risky fantasy play if used on a nightly basis. While Batum is certainly capable of a productive showing, he's yet to show much consistency in doing so.
