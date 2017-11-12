Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Takes part in five-on-five work
Batum (elbow) went through five-on-five work Sunday, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Batum mentioned late last week that he was targeting a return on Wednesday against the Cavaliers and the fact that he went through full-contact five-on-five drills Sunday provides even more optimism regarding that possibility. As long as the increase in activity doesn't lead to any uptick in discomfort with his elbow, look for Batum to ready to debut on Wednesday, though he can be considered questionable for that contest until an official update on his status is released.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Goes through 2-on-2 contact work•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Nearing return to practice•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Progresses to shooting•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will avoid elbow surgery•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Consulting with specialist Monday about possible surgery•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Out 8-to-12 weeks with torn ligament in elbow•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...