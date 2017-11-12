Batum (elbow) went through five-on-five work Sunday, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Batum mentioned late last week that he was targeting a return on Wednesday against the Cavaliers and the fact that he went through full-contact five-on-five drills Sunday provides even more optimism regarding that possibility. As long as the increase in activity doesn't lead to any uptick in discomfort with his elbow, look for Batum to ready to debut on Wednesday, though he can be considered questionable for that contest until an official update on his status is released.