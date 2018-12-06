Batum finished with 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Batum was in vintage form Wednesday, putting forth his best game of the season. Batum has, by all accounts, had a disappointing start to his campaign. The scoring has been inconsistent, to say the least, with his supporting numbers not much better. Perhaps this will get him trending in the right direction. If you are holding him in a standard format, a little more patience is warranted.