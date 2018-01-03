Batum tallied 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 131-111 win over the Kings.

Batum led what was a balanced offensive attack in which all five Hornets starters and three reserves hit double digits in the scoring column. It was only the veteran two-guard's second 20-point effort in the last 16 games, but his third game in the last six with at least 60.0 percent shooting. Batum's most consistent contributions continue to come in the area of rebounds and assists, as he's seen nearly a five-point drop in scoring average (15.1 to 10.2) compared to last season.