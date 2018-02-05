Batum posted 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's 115-110 win over the Suns.

Batum's scoring haul was a team high, and he amassed the entirety of it through three quarters. The veteran two-guard eclipsed the 20-point mark for the third time in the last four games in the process, one of his best offensive stretches of the campaign. Batum's shooting experiences its fair share of volatility, but he often makes up for any offensive shortfall with solid rebounding, assist and steal numbers.