Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Thrives from charity stripe in loss

Batum totaled 10 points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in the Hornets' 128-109 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Batum managed to find his way to a serviceable final line despite a forgettable shooting night, generating his second double-digit scoring effort in the last four games with a perfect showing from the free-throw line. The 11-year veteran is taking almost three fewer shot attempts per contest than last season, but he's been appreciably more efficient -- Batum's 45.5 percent success rate from the field is his best over the last five seasons, and his 39.1 percent figure from three-point range ranks as his highest since the 2011-12 campaign.