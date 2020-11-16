Batum will exercise his $27.13 million player option for the 2020-21 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The decision is a no-brainer for Batum, whose value has taken a significant hit over the last few years. He'll enter the final year off is contract after appearing in just 22 games for Charlotte last season. In 23.0 minutes, Batum posted 3.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 combined blocks and steals per game. At this point, it's unclear if he'll be a part of the rebuilding Hornets' regular rotation in 2020-21.