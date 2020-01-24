Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Unceremonious homecoming

Batum had five points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes on Friday, as the Hornets fell to the Bucks 116-103.

Batum moved into the starting lineup for the Paris Game. However, playing in his home country of France did little to improve Batum's production. He has been ushered out of Charlotte's rotations, so this was a classy move by coach James Borrego and a cool opportunity for Batum, with Tony Parker and other French veterans in the building.