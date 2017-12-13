Batum (elbow) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Batum was originally listed as doubtful heading into the contest, but is seemingly feeling less pain than anticipated after morning shootaround. He did play just 19 minutes in his last appearance, however, after experiencing pain mid-game. So, the situation overall still makes him a risky DFS option, even if he's cleared to take the floor. Jeremy Lamb would likely see a dip in workload if Batum plays.