Batum (Achilles) has been upgraded from out to questionable for Tuesday's tilt against the Bulls and will be a game-time call.

Batum has played four straight games after returning from a four-game absence due to an Achilles injury. He was originally listed as out due to soreness, but it appears he's feeling better than anticipated after going through morning shootaround. Over his past four appearances, he's averaging 7.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 25.8 minutes.