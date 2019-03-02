Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Well-rounded line in win
Batum contributed 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one block in 40 minutes during Friday's 123-112 win over the Nets.
Batum has reached double figures in scoring in five consecutive games, his longest streak of the season. Moreover, he has handed out 17 assists across the last three games while filling up the box score across multiple categories lately. The 30-year-old forward has been underwhelming for much of the campaign, but he has stepped up in a big way since the All-Star break.
