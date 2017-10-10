Batum won't require surgery to address a torn ligament in his left elbow after the swingman met with a specialist Monday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

It's excellent news for the Hornets and Batum, who likely would have looking at a longer absence if surgery had been required. Instead, the veteran will treat the elbow through the rest-and-rehab method, with the Hornets projecting Batum to miss a minimum of 6-to-8 weeks and a maximum of three months. Fortunately for Batum, the injury isn't to his shooting arm, which should aid his chances of quickly finding his form once he returns to the court, likely at some point in November or December. Jeremy Lamb is first in line to replace Batum as the team's starting shooting guard, but he exited Monday's preseason tilt with the Heat with a groin injury of his own, potentially opening the door for rookies Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon to assume large roles in the backcourt when the regular season opens.