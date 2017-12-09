Batum (elbow) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Lakers. His availability will be determined after he goes through pre-game warmups.

Batum was originally listed as doubtful heading into the contest, so it appears his status may be trending upwards. That said, he should be considered questionable at best, with a true game-time decision being made. Jeremy Lamb (shin) has already been ruled out, making the Hornets thin on the wing. If Batum is also out or limited, Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon would probably be the two main beneficiaries. Treveon Graham and Julyan Stone could see run as well, though may not garner enough minutes to be fantasy relevant.