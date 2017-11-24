Batum (elbow) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Batum is still dealing with a contusion to the same elbow he injured prior to the start of the regular season, so it makes sense that the Hornets are taking precautionary measures with the swingman. Batum has not been given a specific timetable for recovery, but he said he feels fine, so it shouldn't be too long before he is back on the floor. In his absence, Jeremy Lamb will get the start at shooting guard while rookie Dwayne Bacon will likely see extended minutes off the bench.