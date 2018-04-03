Batum will not play in Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to left Achilles soreness.

Batum recently made his return to the hardwood after a four-game absence due to the Achilles injury, but the veteran swingman looks to be dealing with some lingering pain, so the Hornets will hold him out on their third game in four days. In Batum's absence, look for Jeremy Lamb to return to the starting shooting guard spot while Malik Monk sees some extended minutes off the bench.