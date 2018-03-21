Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will not play Wednesday
Batum (Achilles) will not play Wednesday against the Nets.
There was a sliver of hope that Batum would be able to return after missing Monday's game against the 76ers, but he'll ultimately miss a second straight game while nursing a sore left Achilles. Expect Jeremy Lamb to make another start in his place, while Batum should be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with Memphis.
