Batum (Achilles) will not play Wednesday against the Nets.

There was a sliver of hope that Batum would be able to return after missing Monday's game against the 76ers, but he'll ultimately miss a second straight game while nursing a sore left Achilles. Expect Jeremy Lamb to make another start in his place, while Batum should be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with Memphis.

