Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will play 20-to-22 minutes Wednesday
Batum (elbow) is expected to play between 20-to-22 minutes during Wednesday's matchup with the Cavaliers.
Batum has yet to see the floor this year while working back from an elbow injury, but is slated to make his debut Wednesday. He'll immediately reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, but will be limited to minutes in the low-20's for now. The will temporarily restrict Batum's fantasy value, so owners may want to wait until he's on a full workload before activating him.
