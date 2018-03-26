Batum (Achilles) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Knicks, but will have a restriction of around 22-to-26 minutes.

Batum has missed the last four games while working through a sore left Achilles, but after testing it out during pregame warmups, feels good enough to take the court. The Hornets will ease him back into the swing of things and restrict his minutes to the mid-20s, though it seems likely he'll still take back his spot in the starting five. Season-long owners can go ahead and get Batum in lineups, but he'll likely be a little too risky for those in DFS contests Monday. Look for Jeremy Lamb's minutes to take a hit with Batum back in the lineup.