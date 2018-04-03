Batum (Achilles) will play and start in Tuesday's matchup with the Bulls, but will be limited to around 20 minutes.

Batum has played through the Achilles injury the last four games, but is clearly dealing with some discomfort considering his listing on the injury report earlier Tuesday. While he's officially been given the go ahead to take the court once again against the Bulls, Batum will still be on a restriction of around 20 minutes, so he can safely be avoided for DFS contests.