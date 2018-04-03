Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will play on 20-minute restriction Tuesday
Batum (Achilles) will play and start in Tuesday's matchup with the Bulls, but will be limited to around 20 minutes.
Batum has played through the Achilles injury the last four games, but is clearly dealing with some discomfort considering his listing on the injury report earlier Tuesday. While he's officially been given the go ahead to take the court once again against the Bulls, Batum will still be on a restriction of around 20 minutes, so he can safely be avoided for DFS contests.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Quiet outing in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Remaining on minutes restriction Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Plays 24 minutes in return•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will play 22-to-26 minutes Monday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...