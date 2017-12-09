Batum (elbow) has been cleared to play in Saturday's matchup with the Lakers, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Batum came into Saturday with a doubtful designation, but apparently made some surprising progress throughout the day and after going through pregame warmups, has now been given the green light to take the court. Look for Batum to remain in his usual spot as the team's starting shooting guard and at this point, there's been no word on any potential restrictions. Season-long owners can fire him up as usual in their lineups, though Batum will be a risky DFS play for Saturday's slate.