Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will play, start Saturday vs. Lakers
Batum (elbow) has been cleared to play in Saturday's matchup with the Lakers, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Batum came into Saturday with a doubtful designation, but apparently made some surprising progress throughout the day and after going through pregame warmups, has now been given the green light to take the court. Look for Batum to remain in his usual spot as the team's starting shooting guard and at this point, there's been no word on any potential restrictions. Season-long owners can fire him up as usual in their lineups, though Batum will be a risky DFS play for Saturday's slate.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will be a game-time decision•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful Saturday vs. Lakers•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Plays 36 minutes in loss•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Rough shooting night in defeat•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will start Saturday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Questionable Saturday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...