Batum (elbow) will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's matchup with the Rockets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Batum was held out of Monday's contest with some lingering elbow soreness, but will rejoin the lineup Wednesday and take on his normal starter's role. The Hornets aren't reporting any restrictions, so as long as Batum doesn't suffer any in-game setbacks, he should be good for a full workload. With Batum back, Jeremy Lamb should head back to the bench and see decreased minutes.