Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Rockets
Batum (elbow) will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's matchup with the Rockets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Batum was held out of Monday's contest with some lingering elbow soreness, but will rejoin the lineup Wednesday and take on his normal starter's role. The Hornets aren't reporting any restrictions, so as long as Batum doesn't suffer any in-game setbacks, he should be good for a full workload. With Batum back, Jeremy Lamb should head back to the bench and see decreased minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Upgraded to probable Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Rockets•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Ruled out Monday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Listed as questionable for Monday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will play, start Saturday vs. Lakers•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will be a game-time decision•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.