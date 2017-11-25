Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will start Saturday
Batum (elbow) will draw the start for Saturday's matchup against the Spurs.
Batum was questionable heading into the contest with a left elbow bruise -- the same elbow that caused him to miss the first 12 games of the year. But, it's apparently not giving him too much discomfort Saturday. With his return, Jeremy Lamb will head back to the bench.
