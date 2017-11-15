Batum (elbow) will return to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Cavaliers.

This was the implication all along, but the Hornets officially tweeted the news Wednesday morning, confirming that Batum will make his regular season debut after he took part in full-speed scrimmages earlier this week. Per coach Steve Clifford, Batum's minutes will be limited initially, so he's probably best avoided in daily contests until he's back to his usual role.