Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will start Wednesday
Batum (elbow) will return to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
This was the implication all along, but the Hornets officially tweeted the news Wednesday morning, confirming that Batum will make his regular season debut after he took part in full-speed scrimmages earlier this week. Per coach Steve Clifford, Batum's minutes will be limited initially, so he's probably best avoided in daily contests until he's back to his usual role.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Expects to play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: On track to return Wednesday vs. Cavs•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Takes part in five-on-five work•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Goes through 2-on-2 contact work•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Nearing return to practice•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Progresses to shooting•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.