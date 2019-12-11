Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Won't return Tuesday
Batum won't return to Tuesday's contest due to left hand discomfort.
Batum exited in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's matchup against Washington and won't return. There hasn't been a clear indication of the severity of his injury yet, so Batum should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
