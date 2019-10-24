Play

Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Won't return Wednesday

Batum won't return to Wednesday's season opener against the Bulls due to a sprained right hand.

Batum injured his hand towards the end of the third quarter, finishing with zero points, four rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes during his 2019-20 season debut. While the severity of the injury is unclear, considering Batum's age and extensive injury history, there's a good he'll be held out of Friday's game against Minnesota.

