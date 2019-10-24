Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Won't return Wednesday
Batum won't return to Wednesday's season opener against the Bulls due to a sprained right hand.
Batum injured his hand towards the end of the third quarter, finishing with zero points, four rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes during his 2019-20 season debut. While the severity of the injury is unclear, considering Batum's age and extensive injury history, there's a good he'll be held out of Friday's game against Minnesota.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Not starting opener•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Cleared to play in opener•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Practices Saturday, role unclear•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Running full-court drills•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: To miss final preseason contest•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Ruled out Monday•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...