Washington finished with 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 100-97 victory over the Spurs.

Washington continues to log heavy minutes for the Hornets and came through with a double-double in the win. He certainly looked healthy after appearing to injure his ankle in their previous game and with Cody Zeller (shoulder) battling an injury of his own, Washington is a must-roster player across just about every format.