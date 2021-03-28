Washington (lower leg) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns.

The 22-year-old was considered probable for Sunday's contest with a bruised right lower leg, so it's now surprise he's good to go versus Phoenix. Washington has averaged 10.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 40.7 percent from the field over the past five games.