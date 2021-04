Washington (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Washington had missed the last five games due to a right ankle sprain but will likely rejoin the starting lineup Sunday. He's averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27.4 minutes per game in his last five appearances. It's not clear whether Washington will have any minutes restrictions during his first game back on the court.