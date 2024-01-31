Washington won't start Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

The Hornets went big against the Knicks on Monday, with Washington, Miles Bridges, Nick Richards, Brandon Miller and Cody Martin starting. However, they'll roll out a more traditional lineup Wednesday, with Bryce McGowens replacing Washington. The latter should still handle a sizable role off the bench, as he's averaged 29.7 minutes over his last nine appearances (four starts).