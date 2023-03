Washington provided 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT), five rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 113-103 victory over the Pistons.

Washington was one three Hornets 20 or more points Thursday, leading the team in blocks and steals in just 28 minutes of action. Washington has surpassed the 20-point mark 19 times this season, adding five or more rebounds in 13 of those outings.