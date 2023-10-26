Washington posted 25 points (12-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 win over Atlanta.

Washington got wherever he wanted in the paint, routinely overpowering defenders for dunks and beating opponents in the lane. His 25 points and 18 shots were both team-high marks. Washington leading Charlotte in volume shouldn't be a regular expectation, but it's symbolic of a high nightly ceiling.