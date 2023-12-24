Washington finished Saturday's 102-95 loss to the Nuggets with 20 points (6-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals over 28 minutes.

Washington led all bench players in Saturday's contest in points and rebounds while notching a team-best steals mark and ending two boards short of a double-double. Washington has tallied 20 or more points in five games this season, hauling in eight or more boards in five outings. He has recorded at least four steals in two of his last three games.