Washington posted 24 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 134-130 victory over the Lakers.

After failing to impress for three straight games, Washington put together one of his better stat lines of the season. Without Anthony Davis (foot) in the lineup, the Lakers showed vulnerabilities inside and Washington took advantage. The imminent return of Miles Bridges may impede continued success for Washongton, but for now he is entrenched in the starting lineup.