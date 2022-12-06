Washington recorded 26 points (11-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 119-117 loss to the Clippers.

The fourth-year forward stumbled to zero points in 33 minutes on 0-for-13 shooting against the Bucks on Saturday, but Washington shook off that awful performance and scored 20-plus for the fourth time in the last nine games. Over that stretch, he's averaging 18.1 points, 5.0 boards, 3.1 assists, 2.7 threes and 1.0 steals as he takes on a bigger role for a Hornets squad that's seen little of LaMelo Ball (ankle) or Gordon Hayward (shoulder) this season.