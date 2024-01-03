Washington amassed 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 victory over the Kings.

Washington posted a quiet six-point effort and attempted only five field goals Monday in Denver, but he was able to bounce back with a solid performance on the second night of a back-to-back. The fifth-year forward finished with his highest point total over his past four games and made more than half of his shot attempts for the first time during that span. Washington is coming off the bench after beginning the campaign as a starter, but he's continues to be reasonably productive on offense by notching double-digit points in 12 of his 16 games as a reserve.