Washington had five points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a block Wednesday night across 19 minutes of action during the Hornets' 123-122 win over the Pacers.

Washington salvaged a forgettable night by knocking down two free throws to take the lead, then clamping Domantas Sabonis on Indiana's final possession to secure the victory. Unfortunately, this doesn't carry much fantasy merit. Washington will look to rebound in Friday's outing with the Wizards.