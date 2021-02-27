Washington finished with 15 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals in Friday's loss to Golden State.

Washington picked up his first double-double since Jan. 16 in defeat, and he also racked up four steals for the second time in his past three games. His performances have been up-and-down of late, however, and his overall offensive numbers this season -- Washington is averaging 11.6 points on 43.7 percent shooting from the field -- are slightly down compared to his rookie campaign.