Washington totaled seven points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four steals and one assist in a 113-90 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.

Washington was very inefficient with his scoring opportunities but collected four steals for the second consecutive game. The forward has been phenomenal on the defensive end, recording multiple defensives stats in eight consecutive games. Over that stretch, Washington has averaged 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.