Washington tallied 20 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's win against the Pistons.

The 22-year-old picked up right where he left off, contributing elite numbers across the board. In the seven games leading up to the All-Star Break, the sophomore forward was averaging 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.7 steals in 31.3 minutes. Washington is locked in as the starter and should continue to hover around 30 minutes per night moving forward.