Washington (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Spurs.
No surprises here, as Washington was considered doubtful prior to this update. Washington should be considered questionable at best for Sunday's game against Miami, as he's yet to return to practice.
More News
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Officially ruled out•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Doubtful to play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Won't play Monday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Sustains ankle injury•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Bounces back with 17 points•