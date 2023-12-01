Washington finished Thursday's 129-128 win over the Nets with 10 points (2-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals in 33 minutes.

Brandon Miller (ankle) sat out Thursday's game, and although Washington didn't get the start, he reached 33 minutes for the first time since Nov. 18. Miles Bridges is clearly the favored option at power forward for Charlotte, but Washington's ability to contribute across the box score will help to keep his fantasy value afloat as a key part of the second unit.