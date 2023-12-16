Washington (shoulder) is considered doubtful for Saturday's game versus the 76ers.

Washington missed Friday's game after injuring his shoulder earlier in the week and is trending towards missing both games of the back-to-back set. He has not officially been ruled out, but barring a quick turnaround, Charlotte could be without both Mark Williams (back) and Washington in the frontcourt. If that is indeed the case, Nick Richards would be the prime beneficiary, while JR Thor could also enter the rotation.