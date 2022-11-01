Washington supplied 28 points (12-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Monday's 115-108 loss to the Kings.

Washington led the way once again for the Hornets, continuing to reward those managers who stayed patient through what was a mediocre first week. Coming off a 31-point explosion, his offensive game has come on in leaps and bounds, turning him into a threat from anywhere on the floor. Finally, in a position to succeed, it appears as though Washington could be primed for a breakout campaign.