Washington posted 21 points (9-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 victory over the Mavericks.

It's his first double-double in over a month, and his third of the season. Washington has found some consistency lately, scoring in double digits in nine of the last 10 games and averaging 16.8 points, 5.7 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.9 threes, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals over that stretch.