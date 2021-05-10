Washington had 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and 12 rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Pelicans.

Washington missed a game last week due to the birth of his child, but since then he's shown well, following up a pair of 20-plus-point efforts with a double-double in 36 minutes Sunday. Washington also added a steal and a block to his line, giving him seven steals over the last four contests.