Washington provided 11 points (5-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 124-117 win over the Wizards.

Washington's double-double was his second of the season. However, he continues to struggle from beyond the arc, going 0-for-6, en route to a 27.8 percentage across eight games. Overall, he is averaging a career-high 17.0 points to go along with 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 rebounds, 0.5 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.3 triples per contest.