Washington accumulated 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 125-104 win over the Celtics.

The 22-year-old has bounced back nicely since posting a two-point dud Thursday, averaging 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over his past two games. Washington should continue starting and playing 35-40 minutes the rest of the way for the eighth-seeded Hornets. He'll look to make it three efficient games in a row Tuesday at home against the Bucks.