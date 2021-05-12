Washington tallied 13 points (4-16 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals, four assists and three blocks in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Nuggets.

The 22-year-old has been on a roll since missing a game back on May 4 due to personal reasons, averaging 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.2 steals and 1.3 blocks over his last four games. Washington has taken a step forward in virtually every category in his sophomore season, and he'll look to keep it going Thursday at home against the Clippers.